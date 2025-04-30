What is Stellar (XLM)

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Stellar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Stellar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Stellar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XLM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Stellar price prediction page.

Stellar Price History

Tracing XLM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XLM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Stellar price history page.

XLM to Local Currencies

1 XLM to VND ₫ 7,160.3115 1 XLM to AUD A$ 0.424476 1 XLM to GBP ￡ 0.201354 1 XLM to EUR € 0.236727 1 XLM to USD $ 0.2721 1 XLM to MYR RM 1.172751 1 XLM to TRY ₺ 10.464966 1 XLM to JPY ¥ 38.815065 1 XLM to RUB ₽ 22.3122 1 XLM to INR ₹ 23.016939 1 XLM to IDR Rp 4,534.998186 1 XLM to KRW ₩ 387.60645 1 XLM to PHP ₱ 15.194064 1 XLM to EGP ￡E. 13.819959 1 XLM to BRL R$ 1.540086 1 XLM to CAD C$ 0.375498 1 XLM to BDT ৳ 33.068313 1 XLM to NGN ₦ 436.056576 1 XLM to UAH ₴ 11.294871 1 XLM to VES Bs 23.4006 1 XLM to PKR Rs 76.495473 1 XLM to KZT ₸ 138.966912 1 XLM to THB ฿ 9.066372 1 XLM to TWD NT$ 8.718084 1 XLM to AED د.إ 0.998607 1 XLM to CHF Fr 0.223122 1 XLM to HKD HK$ 2.108775 1 XLM to MAD .د.م 2.519646 1 XLM to MXN $ 5.324997

Stellar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stellar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stellar What is the price of Stellar (XLM) today? The live price of Stellar (XLM) is 0.2721 USD . What is the market cap of Stellar (XLM)? The current market cap of Stellar is $ 8.41B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XLM by its real-time market price of 0.2721 USD . What is the circulating supply of Stellar (XLM)? The current circulating supply of Stellar (XLM) is 30.89B USD . What was the highest price of Stellar (XLM)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Stellar (XLM) is 0.798392 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Stellar (XLM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Stellar (XLM) is $ 4.99M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

