XMX is “World's First Computing Power Token” with massive hash rate power designated to empower ordinary users by sharing its computing equipment and technology. Within the ecosystem, all users can easily access their digital asset original accumulation and achieve efficient asset configuration. It is also the first network based on the autonomous community with a new-computing ecosystem that is fair, transparent, multi-beneficial, and unalterable.

XMAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XMAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XMAX price prediction page.

XMAX Price History

Tracing XMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XMAX price history page.

XMX to Local Currencies

What is the price of XMAX (XMX) today? The live price of XMAX (XMX) is 0.000003811 USD . What is the market cap of XMAX (XMX)? The current market cap of XMAX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XMX by its real-time market price of 0.000003811 USD . What is the circulating supply of XMAX (XMX)? The current circulating supply of XMAX (XMX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of XMAX (XMX)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of XMAX (XMX) is 0.003586 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XMAX (XMX)? The 24-hour trading volume of XMAX (XMX) is $ 53.76K USD .

