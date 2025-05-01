Join MEXC Today
XO Protocol Price(XOXO)
The current price of XO Protocol (XOXO) today is 0.005496 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XOXO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XO Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 283.42K USD
- XO Protocol price change within the day is -0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of XO Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000077
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.002804
|-33.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.007724
|-58.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004504
|-45.04%
Today, XOXO recorded a change of $ -0.0000077 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.XO Protocol 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002804 (-33.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.XO Protocol 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XOXO saw a change of $ -0.007724 (-58.43%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.XO Protocol 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004504 (-45.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of XO Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.13%
-31.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XO is a next-generation social discovery platform powered by AI and blockchain. Designed for Gen Z, XO combines Proof of Personhood (PoP), decentralized identity (DID), and AI Agent companionship to create a secure and emotionally engaging social experience.
Tracing XOXO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.
|1 XOXO to VND
₫144.62724
|1 XOXO to AUD
A$0.00857376
|1 XOXO to GBP
￡0.004122
|1 XOXO to EUR
€0.00483648
|1 XOXO to USD
$0.005496
|1 XOXO to MYR
RM0.02368776
|1 XOXO to TRY
₺0.211596
|1 XOXO to JPY
¥0.785928
|1 XOXO to RUB
₽0.45056208
|1 XOXO to INR
₹0.4646868
|1 XOXO to IDR
Rp91.59996336
|1 XOXO to KRW
₩7.829052
|1 XOXO to PHP
₱0.30651192
|1 XOXO to EGP
￡E.0.27930672
|1 XOXO to BRL
R$0.03116232
|1 XOXO to CAD
C$0.00752952
|1 XOXO to BDT
৳0.66792888
|1 XOXO to NGN
₦8.80766976
|1 XOXO to UAH
₴0.22813896
|1 XOXO to VES
Bs0.472656
|1 XOXO to PKR
Rs1.54509048
|1 XOXO to KZT
₸2.80691712
|1 XOXO to THB
฿0.18351144
|1 XOXO to TWD
NT$0.17609184
|1 XOXO to AED
د.إ0.02017032
|1 XOXO to CHF
Fr0.00450672
|1 XOXO to HKD
HK$0.042594
|1 XOXO to MAD
.د.م0.05089296
|1 XOXO to MXN
$0.10777656
For a more in-depth understanding of XO Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
