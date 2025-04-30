What is XPLA (XPLA)

Xpla is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. Xpla is based on Tendermint, a popular blockchain engine based on Byzantine fault-tolerant (BFT) consensus which is robust against double-spend attacks and is tolerant against a set of up to 1/3.Through IBC and COSMOS SDK, the Xpla blockchain can be easily connected with other various chains and is a developer-friendly chain.

XPLA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XPLA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XPLA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XPLA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XPLA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XPLA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XPLA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XPLA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XPLA price prediction page.

XPLA Price History

Tracing XPLA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XPLA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XPLA price history page.

How to buy XPLA (XPLA)

Looking for how to buy XPLA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XPLA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XPLA to Local Currencies

1 XPLA to VND ₫ 860.5005 1 XPLA to AUD A$ 0.051012 1 XPLA to GBP ￡ 0.024198 1 XPLA to EUR € 0.028449 1 XPLA to USD $ 0.0327 1 XPLA to MYR RM 0.140937 1 XPLA to TRY ₺ 1.257642 1 XPLA to JPY ¥ 4.664655 1 XPLA to RUB ₽ 2.6814 1 XPLA to INR ₹ 2.766093 1 XPLA to IDR Rp 544.999782 1 XPLA to KRW ₩ 46.58115 1 XPLA to PHP ₱ 1.825968 1 XPLA to EGP ￡E. 1.660833 1 XPLA to BRL R$ 0.185082 1 XPLA to CAD C$ 0.045126 1 XPLA to BDT ৳ 3.974031 1 XPLA to NGN ₦ 52.403712 1 XPLA to UAH ₴ 1.357377 1 XPLA to VES Bs 2.8122 1 XPLA to PKR Rs 9.192951 1 XPLA to KZT ₸ 16.700544 1 XPLA to THB ฿ 1.089564 1 XPLA to TWD NT$ 1.047708 1 XPLA to AED د.إ 0.120009 1 XPLA to CHF Fr 0.026814 1 XPLA to HKD HK$ 0.253425 1 XPLA to MAD .د.م 0.302802 1 XPLA to MXN $ 0.639939

XPLA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XPLA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XPLA What is the price of XPLA (XPLA) today? The live price of XPLA (XPLA) is 0.0327 USD . What is the market cap of XPLA (XPLA)? The current market cap of XPLA is $ 26.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XPLA by its real-time market price of 0.0327 USD . What is the circulating supply of XPLA (XPLA)? The current circulating supply of XPLA (XPLA) is 796.50M USD . What was the highest price of XPLA (XPLA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of XPLA (XPLA) is 0.4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XPLA (XPLA)? The 24-hour trading volume of XPLA (XPLA) is $ 13.61K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!