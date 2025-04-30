XPLA Logo

$0.0327
$0.0327$0.0327
-2.38%(1D)

XPLA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of XPLA (XPLA) today is 0.0327 USD with a current market cap of $ 26.05M USD.
Key XPLA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.61K USD
- XPLA price change within the day is -2.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 796.50M USD

XPLA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XPLA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000797-2.38%
30 Days$ -0.0009-2.68%
60 Days$ -0.0156-32.30%
90 Days$ -0.0473-59.13%
XPLA Price Change Today

Today, XPLA recorded a change of $ -0.000797 (-2.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XPLA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0009 (-2.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XPLA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XPLA saw a change of $ -0.0156 (-32.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XPLA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0473 (-59.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XPLA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XPLA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0325
$ 0.0325$ 0.0325

$ 0.0363
$ 0.0363$ 0.0363

$ 0.4
$ 0.4$ 0.4

+0.30%

-2.38%

+10.84%

XPLA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 26.05M
$ 26.05M$ 26.05M

$ 13.61K
$ 13.61K$ 13.61K

796.50M
796.50M 796.50M

What is XPLA (XPLA)

Xpla is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. Xpla is based on Tendermint, a popular blockchain engine based on Byzantine fault-tolerant (BFT) consensus which is robust against double-spend attacks and is tolerant against a set of up to 1/3.Through IBC and COSMOS SDK, the Xpla blockchain can be easily connected with other various chains and is a developer-friendly chain.

XPLA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XPLA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XPLA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XPLA price prediction page.

XPLA Price History

Tracing XPLA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XPLA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XPLA price history page.

How to buy XPLA (XPLA)

XPLA to Local Currencies

1 XPLA to VND
860.5005
1 XPLA to AUD
A$0.051012
1 XPLA to GBP
0.024198
1 XPLA to EUR
0.028449
1 XPLA to USD
$0.0327
1 XPLA to MYR
RM0.140937
1 XPLA to TRY
1.257642
1 XPLA to JPY
¥4.664655
1 XPLA to RUB
2.6814
1 XPLA to INR
2.766093
1 XPLA to IDR
Rp544.999782
1 XPLA to KRW
46.58115
1 XPLA to PHP
1.825968
1 XPLA to EGP
￡E.1.660833
1 XPLA to BRL
R$0.185082
1 XPLA to CAD
C$0.045126
1 XPLA to BDT
3.974031
1 XPLA to NGN
52.403712
1 XPLA to UAH
1.357377
1 XPLA to VES
Bs2.8122
1 XPLA to PKR
Rs9.192951
1 XPLA to KZT
16.700544
1 XPLA to THB
฿1.089564
1 XPLA to TWD
NT$1.047708
1 XPLA to AED
د.إ0.120009
1 XPLA to CHF
Fr0.026814
1 XPLA to HKD
HK$0.253425
1 XPLA to MAD
.د.م0.302802
1 XPLA to MXN
$0.639939

XPLA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XPLA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XPLA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XPLA

1 XPLA = 0.0327 USD

XPLAUSDT
$0.0327
