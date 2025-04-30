What is Radix (XRD)

Radix is a layer 1 DLT protocol specifically designed to remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, with a clear roadmap to infinite linear scalability. To directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years, Radix has a full-stack approach: re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building, and developer incentives. With a revolutionary asset-oriented smart contract programming language Scrypto, building dApps on Radix will be fast, smooth, and will reduce the risk of hacks and exploits. Developers can earn royalties from their code components and from the blueprint catalog.

How to buy Radix (XRD)

XRD to Local Currencies

What is the price of Radix (XRD) today? The live price of Radix (XRD) is 0.008037 USD . What is the market cap of Radix (XRD)? The current market cap of Radix is $ 86.23M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XRD by its real-time market price of 0.008037 USD . What is the circulating supply of Radix (XRD)? The current circulating supply of Radix (XRD) is 10.73B USD . What was the highest price of Radix (XRD)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Radix (XRD) is 0.22 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Radix (XRD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Radix (XRD) is $ 55.97K USD .

