What is Xterio (XTER)

Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Xterio is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Xterio investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XTER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Xterio on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Xterio buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Xterio Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Xterio, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XTER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Xterio price prediction page.

Xterio Price History

Tracing XTER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XTER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Xterio price history page.

How to buy Xterio (XTER)

Looking for how to buy Xterio? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Xterio on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XTER to Local Currencies

1 XTER to VND ₫ 7,628.7185 1 XTER to AUD A$ 0.452244 1 XTER to GBP ￡ 0.214526 1 XTER to EUR € 0.252213 1 XTER to USD $ 0.2899 1 XTER to MYR RM 1.249469 1 XTER to TRY ₺ 11.149554 1 XTER to JPY ¥ 41.354235 1 XTER to RUB ₽ 23.7718 1 XTER to INR ₹ 24.522641 1 XTER to IDR Rp 4,831.664734 1 XTER to KRW ₩ 412.96255 1 XTER to PHP ₱ 16.188016 1 XTER to EGP ￡E. 14.724021 1 XTER to BRL R$ 1.640834 1 XTER to CAD C$ 0.400062 1 XTER to BDT ৳ 35.231547 1 XTER to NGN ₦ 464.582144 1 XTER to UAH ₴ 12.033749 1 XTER to VES Bs 24.9314 1 XTER to PKR Rs 81.499587 1 XTER to KZT ₸ 148.057728 1 XTER to THB ฿ 9.659468 1 XTER to TWD NT$ 9.288396 1 XTER to AED د.إ 1.063933 1 XTER to CHF Fr 0.237718 1 XTER to HKD HK$ 2.246725 1 XTER to MAD .د.م 2.684474 1 XTER to MXN $ 5.673343

Xterio Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Xterio, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xterio What is the price of Xterio (XTER) today? The live price of Xterio (XTER) is 0.2899 USD . What is the market cap of Xterio (XTER)? The current market cap of Xterio is $ 27.24M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XTER by its real-time market price of 0.2899 USD . What is the circulating supply of Xterio (XTER)? The current circulating supply of Xterio (XTER) is 93.97M USD . What was the highest price of Xterio (XTER)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Xterio (XTER) is 0.7851 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Xterio (XTER)? The 24-hour trading volume of Xterio (XTER) is $ 10.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

