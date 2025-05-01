Join MEXC Today
Torum Price(XTM)
The current price of Torum (XTM) today is 0.00448 USD with a current market cap of $ 869.55K USD. XTM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Torum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.36K USD
- Torum price change within the day is +15.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 194.10M USD
Track the price changes of Torum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0005999
|+15.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00059
|-11.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00337
|-42.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00565
|-55.78%
Today, XTM recorded a change of $ +0.0005999 (+15.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.Torum 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00059 (-11.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.Torum 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XTM saw a change of $ -0.00337 (-42.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Torum 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00565 (-55.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Torum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+15.46%
-3.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Torum is the world’s largest SocialFi ecosystem (Social + NFT + DeFi + Metaverse) that is specially designed to connect cryptocurrency users. The Web2.0+3.0 ecosystem is built on a social media platform, coupled with a yield farming platform for DeFi investors, an NFT marketplace for crypto artists and Avatar NFT for Metaverse enthusiasts.
