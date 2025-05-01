Join MEXC Today
xx network Price(XX)
The current price of xx network (XX) today is 0.02326 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xx network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 144.84K USD
- xx network price change within the day is -0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XX price information.
Track the price changes of xx network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002183
|-0.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00406
|-14.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01358
|-36.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01969
|-45.85%
Today, XX recorded a change of $ -0.0002183 (-0.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.xx network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00406 (-14.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.xx network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XX saw a change of $ -0.01358 (-36.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.xx network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01969 (-45.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of xx network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.52%
-0.92%
-6.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The xx network is made up of a fast, low-fee, quantum-ready layer 1 blockchain and the most private communications network in the world. The project was founded by cryptographer David Chaum, the godfather of digital currency and privacy technology. Using the xxDK, any application or blockchain can route their traffic through the xx network’s communications layer and provide metadata-protected privacy and quantum-secure, end-to-end encryption to their transactions. The xx messenger mobile app is the first decentralized, quantum-secure, end-to-end encrypted messenger in the world. Available on major app stores, the xx messenger’s performance has already attracted daily users in over 65 countries, The xx network utilizes nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) to incentivize all coin holders to run and elect nodes as well as participate in the governance of the platform via an on-chain DAO. The xx network mainnet launched in November 2021. Totally 1 billon coins will be issued over the next 5 years with some deflationary mechanism such as coin burning.
xx network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your xx network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check XX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about xx network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your xx network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as xx network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our xx network price prediction page.
Tracing XX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our xx network price history page.
Looking for how to buy xx network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase xx network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 XX to VND
₫612.0869
|1 XX to AUD
A$0.0362856
|1 XX to GBP
￡0.017445
|1 XX to EUR
€0.0204688
|1 XX to USD
$0.02326
|1 XX to MYR
RM0.1002506
|1 XX to TRY
₺0.89551
|1 XX to JPY
¥3.32618
|1 XX to RUB
₽1.9068548
|1 XX to INR
₹1.966633
|1 XX to IDR
Rp387.6665116
|1 XX to KRW
₩33.13387
|1 XX to PHP
₱1.2972102
|1 XX to EGP
￡E.1.1820732
|1 XX to BRL
R$0.1318842
|1 XX to CAD
C$0.0318662
|1 XX to BDT
৳2.8267878
|1 XX to NGN
₦37.2755456
|1 XX to UAH
₴0.9655226
|1 XX to VES
Bs2.00036
|1 XX to PKR
Rs6.5390838
|1 XX to KZT
₸11.8793472
|1 XX to THB
฿0.7766514
|1 XX to TWD
NT$0.7452504
|1 XX to AED
د.إ0.0853642
|1 XX to CHF
Fr0.0190732
|1 XX to HKD
HK$0.180265
|1 XX to MAD
.د.م0.2153876
|1 XX to MXN
$0.4561286
For a more in-depth understanding of xx network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
