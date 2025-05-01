Join MEXC Today
Symbol Price(XYM)
The current price of Symbol (XYM) today is 0.011171 USD with a current market cap of $ 68.66M USD. XYM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Symbol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.67K USD
- Symbol price change within the day is -0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.15B USD
Track the price changes of Symbol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00007988
|-0.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000759
|-6.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.002469
|-18.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001859
|-14.27%
Explore the latest pricing details of Symbol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-0.71%
+0.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.
For a more in-depth understanding of Symbol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
