YearnFinance Price(YFI)
The current price of YearnFinance (YFI) today is 5,621.8 USD with a current market cap of $ 189.91M USD. YFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YearnFinance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 937.33K USD
- YearnFinance price change within the day is +2.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.78K USD
Get real-time price updates of the YFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
Track the price changes of YearnFinance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +140.326
|+2.56%
|30 Days
|$ +819.1
|+17.05%
|60 Days
|$ +130.5
|+2.37%
|90 Days
|$ -1,566.9
|-21.80%
Today, YFI recorded a change of $ +140.326 (+2.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.YearnFinance 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +819.1 (+17.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.YearnFinance 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, YFI saw a change of $ +130.5 (+2.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.YearnFinance 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1,566.9 (-21.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of YearnFinance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+2.56%
+9.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.
Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

YearnFinance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as YearnFinance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?
Tracing YFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YFI's potential future trajectory.
|1 YFI to VND
₫147,937,667
|1 YFI to AUD
A$8,770.008
|1 YFI to GBP
￡4,216.35
|1 YFI to EUR
€4,947.184
|1 YFI to USD
$5,621.8
|1 YFI to MYR
RM24,229.958
|1 YFI to TRY
₺216,439.3
|1 YFI to JPY
¥803,917.4
|1 YFI to RUB
₽460,875.164
|1 YFI to INR
₹475,323.19
|1 YFI to IDR
Rp93,696,629.188
|1 YFI to KRW
₩8,008,254.1
|1 YFI to PHP
₱313,527.786
|1 YFI to EGP
￡E.285,699.876
|1 YFI to BRL
R$31,875.606
|1 YFI to CAD
C$7,701.866
|1 YFI to BDT
৳683,217.354
|1 YFI to NGN
₦9,009,271.808
|1 YFI to UAH
₴233,360.918
|1 YFI to VES
Bs483,474.8
|1 YFI to PKR
Rs1,580,456.634
|1 YFI to KZT
₸2,871,165.696
|1 YFI to THB
฿187,711.902
|1 YFI to TWD
NT$180,122.472
|1 YFI to AED
د.إ20,632.006
|1 YFI to CHF
Fr4,609.876
|1 YFI to HKD
HK$43,568.95
|1 YFI to MAD
.د.م52,057.868
|1 YFI to MXN
$110,243.498
For a more in-depth understanding of YearnFinance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
