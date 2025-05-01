Join MEXC Today
Yield Guild Games Price(YGG)
The current price of Yield Guild Games (YGG) today is 0.2089 USD with a current market cap of $ 96.40M USD. YGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yield Guild Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 501.29K USD
- Yield Guild Games price change within the day is +1.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 461.46M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YGG to USD price on MEXC.
Track the price changes of Yield Guild Games for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.002986
|+1.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0243
|+13.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0159
|-7.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1201
|-36.51%
Today, YGG recorded a change of $ +0.002986 (+1.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.Yield Guild Games 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0243 (+13.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.Yield Guild Games 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, YGG saw a change of $ -0.0159 (-7.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Yield Guild Games 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1201 (-36.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Yield Guild Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
+1.45%
+6.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games.
For a more in-depth understanding of Yield Guild Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
