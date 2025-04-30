What is Zebec Network (ZBCN)

ZBCN Token is the governance and utility token of the Zebec Network. Holders of ZBCN have voting rights in the governance system and vote on critical decisions that affect the network and the ecosystem. ZBCN token is used in gas fees on Nautilus and unlocks a variety of benefits and incentives for holders.

ZBCN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zebec Network What is the price of Zebec Network (ZBCN) today? The live price of Zebec Network (ZBCN) is 0.0011058 USD . What is the market cap of Zebec Network (ZBCN)? The current market cap of Zebec Network is $ 84.45M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZBCN by its real-time market price of 0.0011058 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zebec Network (ZBCN)? The current circulating supply of Zebec Network (ZBCN) is 76.37B USD . What was the highest price of Zebec Network (ZBCN)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Zebec Network (ZBCN) is 0.003033 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zebec Network (ZBCN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zebec Network (ZBCN) is $ 1.19M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

