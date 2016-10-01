What is Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.

Zcash is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Zcash investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZEC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Zcash on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zcash buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Zcash Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zcash, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZEC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zcash price prediction page.

Zcash Price History

Tracing ZEC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZEC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zcash price history page.

How to buy Zcash (ZEC)

Looking for how to buy Zcash? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Zcash on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZEC to Local Currencies

1 ZEC to VND ₫ 947,603.15 1 ZEC to AUD A$ 56.1756 1 ZEC to GBP ￡ 27.0075 1 ZEC to EUR € 31.6888 1 ZEC to USD $ 36.01 1 ZEC to MYR RM 155.2031 1 ZEC to TRY ₺ 1,386.385 1 ZEC to JPY ¥ 5,149.43 1 ZEC to RUB ₽ 2,952.0998 1 ZEC to INR ₹ 3,044.6455 1 ZEC to IDR Rp 600,166.4266 1 ZEC to KRW ₩ 51,296.245 1 ZEC to PHP ₱ 2,008.2777 1 ZEC to EGP ￡E. 1,830.0282 1 ZEC to BRL R$ 204.1767 1 ZEC to CAD C$ 49.3337 1 ZEC to BDT ৳ 4,376.2953 1 ZEC to NGN ₦ 57,708.1856 1 ZEC to UAH ₴ 1,494.7751 1 ZEC to VES Bs 3,096.86 1 ZEC to PKR Rs 10,123.4913 1 ZEC to KZT ₸ 18,391.0272 1 ZEC to THB ฿ 1,202.3739 1 ZEC to TWD NT$ 1,153.7604 1 ZEC to AED د.إ 132.1567 1 ZEC to CHF Fr 29.5282 1 ZEC to HKD HK$ 279.0775 1 ZEC to MAD .د.م 333.4526 1 ZEC to MXN $ 706.1561

Zcash Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zcash, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: