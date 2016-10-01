Join MEXC Today
Zcash Price(ZEC)
The current price of Zcash (ZEC) today is 36.01 USD with a current market cap of $ 572.08M USD. ZEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zcash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.18M USD
- Zcash price change within the day is +1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZEC price information.
Track the price changes of Zcash for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.4377
|+1.23%
|30 Days
|$ -3.11
|-7.95%
|60 Days
|$ -1.85
|-4.89%
|90 Days
|$ -7.93
|-18.05%
Today, ZEC recorded a change of $ +0.4377 (+1.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.Zcash 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -3.11 (-7.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.Zcash 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZEC saw a change of $ -1.85 (-4.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Zcash 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -7.93 (-18.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Zcash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+1.23%
+5.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.
|1 ZEC to VND
₫947,603.15
|1 ZEC to AUD
A$56.1756
|1 ZEC to GBP
￡27.0075
|1 ZEC to EUR
€31.6888
|1 ZEC to USD
$36.01
|1 ZEC to MYR
RM155.2031
|1 ZEC to TRY
₺1,386.385
|1 ZEC to JPY
¥5,149.43
|1 ZEC to RUB
₽2,952.0998
|1 ZEC to INR
₹3,044.6455
|1 ZEC to IDR
Rp600,166.4266
|1 ZEC to KRW
₩51,296.245
|1 ZEC to PHP
₱2,008.2777
|1 ZEC to EGP
￡E.1,830.0282
|1 ZEC to BRL
R$204.1767
|1 ZEC to CAD
C$49.3337
|1 ZEC to BDT
৳4,376.2953
|1 ZEC to NGN
₦57,708.1856
|1 ZEC to UAH
₴1,494.7751
|1 ZEC to VES
Bs3,096.86
|1 ZEC to PKR
Rs10,123.4913
|1 ZEC to KZT
₸18,391.0272
|1 ZEC to THB
฿1,202.3739
|1 ZEC to TWD
NT$1,153.7604
|1 ZEC to AED
د.إ132.1567
|1 ZEC to CHF
Fr29.5282
|1 ZEC to HKD
HK$279.0775
|1 ZEC to MAD
.د.م333.4526
|1 ZEC to MXN
$706.1561
For a more in-depth understanding of Zcash, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
