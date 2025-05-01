Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
ZELIX Price(ZELIX)
The current price of ZELIX (ZELIX) today is 0.00004502 USD with a current market cap of $ 335.55K USD. ZELIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZELIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 237.91 USD
- ZELIX price change within the day is -0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.45B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZELIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZELIX price information.
Track the price changes of ZELIX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000002399
|-0.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00001775
|-28.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00002998
|-39.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00004198
|-48.26%
Today, ZELIX recorded a change of $ -0.0000002399 (-0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.ZELIX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00001775 (-28.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.ZELIX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZELIX saw a change of $ -0.00002998 (-39.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ZELIX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00004198 (-48.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ZELIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.53%
+1.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse. ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content. A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits. ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.
ZELIX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZELIX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ZELIX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZELIX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZELIX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZELIX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZELIX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZELIX price prediction page.
Tracing ZELIX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZELIX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZELIX price history page.
Looking for how to buy ZELIX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZELIX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ZELIX to VND
₫1.1847013
|1 ZELIX to AUD
A$0.0000702312
|1 ZELIX to GBP
￡0.000033765
|1 ZELIX to EUR
€0.0000396176
|1 ZELIX to USD
$0.00004502
|1 ZELIX to MYR
RM0.0001940362
|1 ZELIX to TRY
₺0.00173327
|1 ZELIX to JPY
¥0.00643786
|1 ZELIX to RUB
₽0.0036907396
|1 ZELIX to INR
₹0.003806441
|1 ZELIX to IDR
Rp0.7503330332
|1 ZELIX to KRW
₩0.06413099
|1 ZELIX to PHP
₱0.0025107654
|1 ZELIX to EGP
￡E.0.0022879164
|1 ZELIX to BRL
R$0.0002552634
|1 ZELIX to CAD
C$0.0000616774
|1 ZELIX to BDT
৳0.0054712806
|1 ZELIX to NGN
₦0.0721472512
|1 ZELIX to UAH
₴0.0018687802
|1 ZELIX to VES
Bs0.00387172
|1 ZELIX to PKR
Rs0.0126564726
|1 ZELIX to KZT
₸0.0229926144
|1 ZELIX to THB
฿0.0015032178
|1 ZELIX to TWD
NT$0.0014424408
|1 ZELIX to AED
د.إ0.0001652234
|1 ZELIX to CHF
Fr0.0000369164
|1 ZELIX to HKD
HK$0.000348905
|1 ZELIX to MAD
.د.م0.0004168852
|1 ZELIX to MXN
$0.0008828422
For a more in-depth understanding of ZELIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee