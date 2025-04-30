What is Horizen (ZEN)

Horizen’s mission is to empower people and bring the world together by building a fair and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is rewarded for their contributions. Launched in May 2017, the platform enables real-life uses beyond its native cryptocurrency, ZEN, which is a mineable PoW coin available on major crypto exchanges. Users can securely store and transact ZEN using Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen.

Horizen Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Horizen, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Horizen price prediction page.

Horizen Price History

Tracing ZEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Horizen price history page.

How to buy Horizen (ZEN)

ZEN to Local Currencies

Horizen Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Horizen, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Horizen What is the price of Horizen (ZEN) today? The live price of Horizen (ZEN) is 8.787 USD . What is the market cap of Horizen (ZEN)? The current market cap of Horizen is $ 140.57M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZEN by its real-time market price of 8.787 USD . What is the circulating supply of Horizen (ZEN)? The current circulating supply of Horizen (ZEN) is 16.00M USD . What was the highest price of Horizen (ZEN)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Horizen (ZEN) is 166.57 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Horizen (ZEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Horizen (ZEN) is $ 1.28M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

