Zenqira Price(ZENQ)
The current price of Zenqira (ZENQ) today is 0.004454 USD with a current market cap of $ 730.28K USD. ZENQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zenqira Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 199.47K USD
- Zenqira price change within the day is +1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 163.96M USD
Track the price changes of Zenqira for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00004586
|+1.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.001494
|+50.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.001505
|+51.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000454
|+11.35%
Today, ZENQ recorded a change of $ +0.00004586 (+1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.Zenqira 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001494 (+50.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.Zenqira 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZENQ saw a change of $ +0.001505 (+51.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Zenqira 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000454 (+11.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Zenqira: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.07%
+1.04%
+1.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZENQ token powers AI training and decentralized computing, giving users access to computing resources without managing datacenters or GPUs. It enables passive income through GPU lending and supports investments in AI projects within the Zenqira ecosystem.
|1 ZENQ to VND
₫117.20701
|1 ZENQ to AUD
A$0.00694824
|1 ZENQ to GBP
￡0.0033405
|1 ZENQ to EUR
€0.00391952
|1 ZENQ to USD
$0.004454
|1 ZENQ to MYR
RM0.01919674
|1 ZENQ to TRY
₺0.171479
|1 ZENQ to JPY
¥0.636922
|1 ZENQ to RUB
₽0.36513892
|1 ZENQ to INR
₹0.3765857
|1 ZENQ to IDR
Rp74.23330364
|1 ZENQ to KRW
₩6.344723
|1 ZENQ to PHP
₱0.24839958
|1 ZENQ to EGP
￡E.0.22635228
|1 ZENQ to BRL
R$0.02525418
|1 ZENQ to CAD
C$0.00610198
|1 ZENQ to BDT
৳0.54129462
|1 ZENQ to NGN
₦7.13780224
|1 ZENQ to UAH
₴0.18488554
|1 ZENQ to VES
Bs0.383044
|1 ZENQ to PKR
Rs1.25215302
|1 ZENQ to KZT
₸2.27474688
|1 ZENQ to THB
฿0.14871906
|1 ZENQ to TWD
NT$0.14270616
|1 ZENQ to AED
د.إ0.01634618
|1 ZENQ to CHF
Fr0.00365228
|1 ZENQ to HKD
HK$0.0345185
|1 ZENQ to MAD
.د.م0.04124404
|1 ZENQ to MXN
$0.08734294
For a more in-depth understanding of Zenqira, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
