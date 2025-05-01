Join MEXC Today
ZETRIX Price(ZETRIX)
The current price of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) today is 17.159 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZETRIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZETRIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 197.04K USD
- ZETRIX price change within the day is +0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZETRIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZETRIX price information.
Track the price changes of ZETRIX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01885
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +1.202
|+7.53%
|60 Days
|$ +1.215
|+7.62%
|90 Days
|$ -2.541
|-12.90%
Today, ZETRIX recorded a change of $ +0.01885 (+0.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.ZETRIX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.202 (+7.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.ZETRIX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZETRIX saw a change of $ +1.215 (+7.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ZETRIX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -2.541 (-12.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ZETRIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.11%
-0.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zetrix is a Layer-1 Public Blockchain designed for Government and Enterprise level Web3 applications. Zetrix builds next generation real-world applications harnessing AI and Blockchain Technologies. The Zetrix network proudly collaborates and connects with China’s National Blockchain, Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure & Facilities, enabling cross-border data transfer and is compatible with leading Public Chains such as Ethereum and Private Chains such as Hyperledger.
ZETRIX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZETRIX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ZETRIX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZETRIX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZETRIX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZETRIX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZETRIX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZETRIX price prediction page.
Tracing ZETRIX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZETRIX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZETRIX price history page.
Looking for how to buy ZETRIX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZETRIX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ZETRIX to VND
₫451,539.085
|1 ZETRIX to AUD
A$26.76804
|1 ZETRIX to GBP
￡12.86925
|1 ZETRIX to EUR
€15.09992
|1 ZETRIX to USD
$17.159
|1 ZETRIX to MYR
RM73.95529
|1 ZETRIX to TRY
₺660.6215
|1 ZETRIX to JPY
¥2,453.737
|1 ZETRIX to RUB
₽1,406.69482
|1 ZETRIX to INR
₹1,450.79345
|1 ZETRIX to IDR
Rp285,983.21894
|1 ZETRIX to KRW
₩24,442.9955
|1 ZETRIX to PHP
₱956.95743
|1 ZETRIX to EGP
￡E.872.02038
|1 ZETRIX to BRL
R$97.29153
|1 ZETRIX to CAD
C$23.50783
|1 ZETRIX to BDT
৳2,085.33327
|1 ZETRIX to NGN
₦27,498.32704
|1 ZETRIX to UAH
₴712.27009
|1 ZETRIX to VES
Bs1,475.674
|1 ZETRIX to PKR
Rs4,823.90967
|1 ZETRIX to KZT
₸8,763.44448
|1 ZETRIX to THB
฿572.93901
|1 ZETRIX to TWD
NT$549.77436
|1 ZETRIX to AED
د.إ62.97353
|1 ZETRIX to CHF
Fr14.07038
|1 ZETRIX to HKD
HK$132.98225
|1 ZETRIX to MAD
.د.م158.89234
|1 ZETRIX to MXN
$336.48799
For a more in-depth understanding of ZETRIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
