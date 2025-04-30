What is zkLink (ZKL)

zkLink aggregates and unifies liquidity across Layer 2 rollups and Layer 1 blockchains. zkLink offers two core solutions: zkLink Nova and zkLink X, using zero-knowledge technology to unify liquidity access across connected blockchains and rollups.

zkLink Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as zkLink, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZKL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our zkLink price prediction page.

zkLink Price History

Tracing ZKL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZKL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our zkLink price history page.

How to buy zkLink (ZKL)

ZKL to Local Currencies

zkLink Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of zkLink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of zkLink (ZKL) today? The live price of zkLink (ZKL) is 0.03722 USD . What is the market cap of zkLink (ZKL)? The current market cap of zkLink is $ 9.83M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZKL by its real-time market price of 0.03722 USD . What is the circulating supply of zkLink (ZKL)? The current circulating supply of zkLink (ZKL) is 263.99M USD . What was the highest price of zkLink (ZKL)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of zkLink (ZKL) is 0.765 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of zkLink (ZKL)? The 24-hour trading volume of zkLink (ZKL) is $ 58.55K USD .

