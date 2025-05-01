Join MEXC Today
Zircuit Price(ZRC)
The current price of Zircuit (ZRC) today is 0.03998 USD with a current market cap of $ 59.63M USD. ZRC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zircuit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.93K USD
- Zircuit price change within the day is +3.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.49B USD
Track the price changes of Zircuit for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0013296
|+3.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00171
|+4.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00466
|-10.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02244
|-35.96%
Today, ZRC recorded a change of $ +0.0013296 (+3.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.Zircuit 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00171 (+4.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.Zircuit 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZRC saw a change of $ -0.00466 (-10.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Zircuit 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02244 (-35.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Zircuit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
+3.44%
+0.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking.
|1 ZRC to VND
₫1,052.0737
|1 ZRC to AUD
A$0.0623688
|1 ZRC to GBP
￡0.029985
|1 ZRC to EUR
€0.0351824
|1 ZRC to USD
$0.03998
|1 ZRC to MYR
RM0.1723138
|1 ZRC to TRY
₺1.53923
|1 ZRC to JPY
¥5.7179396
|1 ZRC to RUB
₽3.2767608
|1 ZRC to INR
₹3.380309
|1 ZRC to IDR
Rp666.3330668
|1 ZRC to KRW
₩56.95151
|1 ZRC to PHP
₱2.2296846
|1 ZRC to EGP
￡E.2.0317836
|1 ZRC to BRL
R$0.2266866
|1 ZRC to CAD
C$0.0547726
|1 ZRC to BDT
৳4.8587694
|1 ZRC to NGN
₦64.0703488
|1 ZRC to UAH
₴1.6595698
|1 ZRC to VES
Bs3.43828
|1 ZRC to PKR
Rs11.2395774
|1 ZRC to KZT
₸20.4185856
|1 ZRC to THB
฿1.3349322
|1 ZRC to TWD
NT$1.2809592
|1 ZRC to AED
د.إ0.1467266
|1 ZRC to CHF
Fr0.0327836
|1 ZRC to HKD
HK$0.309845
|1 ZRC to MAD
.د.م0.3702148
|1 ZRC to MXN
$0.7840078
For a more in-depth understanding of Zircuit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
