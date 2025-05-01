Join MEXC Today
LayerZero Price(ZRO)
The current price of LayerZero (ZRO) today is 2.795 USD with a current market cap of $ 307.45M USD. ZRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LayerZero Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.47M USD
- LayerZero price change within the day is +1.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 110.00M USD
Track the price changes of LayerZero for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04177
|+1.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.018
|-0.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.229
|+8.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.847
|-23.26%
Today, ZRO recorded a change of $ +0.04177 (+1.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.LayerZero 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.018 (-0.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.LayerZero 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZRO saw a change of $ +0.229 (+8.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.LayerZero 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.847 (-23.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of LayerZero: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+1.52%
+3.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol designed for lightweight message passing across chains. LayerZero provides authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness. It is a “blockchain of blockchains” that allows other blockchain networks to communicate directly and in a trustless manner.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LayerZero, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZRO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LayerZero price prediction page.
Tracing ZRO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZRO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LayerZero price history page.
Looking for how to buy LayerZero? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LayerZero on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ZRO to VND
₫73,550.425
|1 ZRO to AUD
A$4.3602
|1 ZRO to GBP
￡2.09625
|1 ZRO to EUR
€2.4596
|1 ZRO to USD
$2.795
|1 ZRO to MYR
RM12.04645
|1 ZRO to TRY
₺107.6075
|1 ZRO to JPY
¥399.7409
|1 ZRO to RUB
₽229.0782
|1 ZRO to INR
₹236.31725
|1 ZRO to IDR
Rp46,583.3147
|1 ZRO to KRW
₩3,981.4775
|1 ZRO to PHP
₱155.87715
|1 ZRO to EGP
￡E.142.0419
|1 ZRO to BRL
R$15.84765
|1 ZRO to CAD
C$3.82915
|1 ZRO to BDT
৳339.67635
|1 ZRO to NGN
₦4,479.1552
|1 ZRO to UAH
₴116.02045
|1 ZRO to VES
Bs240.37
|1 ZRO to PKR
Rs785.75835
|1 ZRO to KZT
₸1,427.4624
|1 ZRO to THB
฿93.32505
|1 ZRO to TWD
NT$89.5518
|1 ZRO to AED
د.إ10.25765
|1 ZRO to CHF
Fr2.2919
|1 ZRO to HKD
HK$21.66125
|1 ZRO to MAD
.د.م25.8817
|1 ZRO to MXN
$54.80995
For a more in-depth understanding of LayerZero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
