The current price of 0x (ZRX) today is 0.2713 USD with a current market cap of $ 230.17M USD. ZRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 0x Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.59M USD
- 0x price change within the day is -2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 848.40M USD

ZRX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of 0x for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005676-2.05%
30 Days$ +0.0274+11.23%
60 Days$ -0.0152-5.31%
90 Days$ -0.1547-36.32%
0x Price Change Today

Today, ZRX recorded a change of $ -0.005676 (-2.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

0x 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0274 (+11.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

0x 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZRX saw a change of $ -0.0152 (-5.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

0x 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1547 (-36.32%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZRX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of 0x: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2639
$ 0.2639$ 0.2639

$ 0.2857
$ 0.2857$ 0.2857

$ 2.3975
$ 2.3975$ 2.3975

+1.45%

-2.05%

+1.23%

ZRX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 230.17M
$ 230.17M$ 230.17M

$ 1.59M
$ 1.59M$ 1.59M

848.40M
848.40M 848.40M

What is 0x (ZRX)

ZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

0x Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as 0x, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

0x Price History

Tracing ZRX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZRX's potential future trajectory.

How to buy 0x (ZRX)

ZRX to Local Currencies

1 ZRX to VND
7,139.2595
1 ZRX to AUD
A$0.423228
1 ZRX to GBP
0.200762
1 ZRX to EUR
0.236031
1 ZRX to USD
$0.2713
1 ZRX to MYR
RM1.169303
1 ZRX to TRY
10.436911
1 ZRX to JPY
¥38.679241
1 ZRX to RUB
22.243887
1 ZRX to INR
22.949267
1 ZRX to IDR
Rp4,521.664858
1 ZRX to KRW
386.46685
1 ZRX to PHP
15.149392
1 ZRX to EGP
￡E.13.787466
1 ZRX to BRL
R$1.535558
1 ZRX to CAD
C$0.374394
1 ZRX to BDT
32.971089
1 ZRX to NGN
434.774528
1 ZRX to UAH
11.261663
1 ZRX to VES
Bs23.3318
1 ZRX to PKR
Rs76.270569
1 ZRX to KZT
138.558336
1 ZRX to THB
฿9.045142
1 ZRX to TWD
NT$8.692452
1 ZRX to AED
د.إ0.995671
1 ZRX to CHF
Fr0.222466
1 ZRX to HKD
HK$2.102575
1 ZRX to MAD
.د.م2.512238
1 ZRX to MXN
$5.309341

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 0x

