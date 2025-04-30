ZTX Logo

ZTX (ZTX) Live Price Chart

$0.002449
$0.002449
+3.90%(1D)

ZTX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ZTX (ZTX) today is 0.002449 USD with a current market cap of $ 10.30M USD. ZTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZTX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.86K USD
- ZTX price change within the day is +3.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.20B USD

Get real-time price updates of the ZTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZTX price information.

ZTX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ZTX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00009193+3.90%
30 Days$ +0.000061+2.55%
60 Days$ -0.001089-30.79%
90 Days$ -0.003792-60.76%
ZTX Price Change Today

Today, ZTX recorded a change of $ +0.00009193 (+3.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZTX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000061 (+2.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZTX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZTX saw a change of $ -0.001089 (-30.79%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZTX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003792 (-60.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZTX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ZTX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002145
$ 0.002145

$ 0.002578
$ 0.002578

$ 0.04264
$ 0.04264

+6.43%

+3.90%

+10.71%

ZTX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.30M
$ 10.30M

$ 3.86K
$ 3.86K

4.20B
4.20B

What is ZTX (ZTX)

ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games.

ZTX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZTX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZTX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZTX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZTX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZTX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZTX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZTX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZTX price prediction page.

ZTX Price History

Tracing ZTX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZTX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZTX price history page.

How to buy ZTX (ZTX)

Looking for how to buy ZTX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZTX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZTX to Local Currencies

1 ZTX to VND
64.445435
1 ZTX to AUD
A$0.00382044
1 ZTX to GBP
0.00181226
1 ZTX to EUR
0.00213063
1 ZTX to USD
$0.002449
1 ZTX to MYR
RM0.01055519
1 ZTX to TRY
0.09421303
1 ZTX to JPY
¥0.34915393
1 ZTX to RUB
0.20079351
1 ZTX to INR
0.20716091
1 ZTX to IDR
Rp40.81665034
1 ZTX to KRW
3.4886005
1 ZTX to PHP
0.13675216
1 ZTX to EGP
￡E.0.12445818
1 ZTX to BRL
R$0.01386134
1 ZTX to CAD
C$0.00337962
1 ZTX to BDT
0.29762697
1 ZTX to NGN
3.92466944
1 ZTX to UAH
0.10165799
1 ZTX to VES
Bs0.210614
1 ZTX to PKR
Rs0.68848737
1 ZTX to KZT
1.25075328
1 ZTX to THB
฿0.08164966
1 ZTX to TWD
NT$0.07846596
1 ZTX to AED
د.إ0.00898783
1 ZTX to CHF
Fr0.00200818
1 ZTX to HKD
HK$0.01897975
1 ZTX to MAD
.د.م0.02267774
1 ZTX to MXN
$0.04792693

ZTX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZTX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZTX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZTX

$0.002449
