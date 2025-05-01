Aave AMM UniYFIWETH Logo

$17,790.64
+1.00%(1D)

The live price of Aave AMM UniYFIWETH (AAMMUNIYFIWETH) today is 17,790.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMUNIYFIWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave AMM UniYFIWETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aave AMM UniYFIWETH price change within the day is +1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the AAMMUNIYFIWETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAMMUNIYFIWETH price information.

During today, the price change of Aave AMM UniYFIWETH to USD was $ +188.08.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniYFIWETH to USD was $ +1,130.6521020480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniYFIWETH to USD was $ -1,377.4563135760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniYFIWETH to USD was $ -8,980.035456459863.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +188.08+1.07%
30 Days$ +1,130.6521020480+6.36%
60 Days$ -1,377.4563135760-7.74%
90 Days$ -8,980.035456459863-33.54%

Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM UniYFIWETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 16,839.32
$ 17,813.3
$ 57,229
+0.55%

+1.07%

+9.46%

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00
0.00
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to VND
468,160,691.6
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to AUD
A$27,753.3984
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to GBP
13,165.0736
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to EUR
15,655.7632
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to USD
$17,790.64
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to MYR
RM76,677.6584
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to TRY
684,050.108
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to JPY
¥2,567,189.352
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to RUB
1,454,562.7264
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to INR
1,505,088.144
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to IDR
Rp296,510,548.0624
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to KRW
25,378,881.6792
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to PHP
993,607.244
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to EGP
￡E.903,942.4184
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to BRL
R$101,228.7416
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to CAD
C$24,551.0832
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to BDT
2,168,679.016
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to NGN
28,556,289.9832
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to UAH
740,090.624
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to VES
Bs1,529,995.04
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to PKR
Rs5,015,537.2288
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to KZT
9,156,130.7824
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to THB
฿595,274.8144
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to TWD
NT$570,545.8248
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to AED
د.إ65,291.6488
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to CHF
Fr14,588.3248
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to HKD
HK$137,877.46
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to MAD
.د.م164,741.3264
1 AAMMUNIYFIWETH to MXN
$349,408.1696