Aave MANA v1 Price (AMANA)
The live price of Aave MANA v1 (AMANA) today is 0.322602 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave MANA v1 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aave MANA v1 price change within the day is +1.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave MANA v1 to USD was $ +0.00572465.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave MANA v1 to USD was $ +0.0889997946.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave MANA v1 to USD was $ +0.0301706745.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave MANA v1 to USD was $ -0.1330595561236086.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00572465
|+1.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0889997946
|+27.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0301706745
|+9.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1330595561236086
|-29.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave MANA v1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.28%
+1.81%
+5.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aave MANA is an interest bearing token minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aMANA is pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying MANA that is deposited in Aave protocol. aMANA, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, aMANA accrue interest in real time, directly in your wallet!
|1 AMANA to VND
₫8,489.27163
|1 AMANA to AUD
A$0.50325912
|1 AMANA to GBP
￡0.23872548
|1 AMANA to EUR
€0.28388976
|1 AMANA to USD
$0.322602
|1 AMANA to MYR
RM1.39041462
|1 AMANA to TRY
₺12.40727292
|1 AMANA to JPY
¥46.5353385
|1 AMANA to RUB
₽26.37593952
|1 AMANA to INR
₹27.28890318
|1 AMANA to IDR
Rp5,376.69784932
|1 AMANA to KRW
₩460.20143106
|1 AMANA to PHP
₱18.0173217
|1 AMANA to EGP
￡E.16.3881816
|1 AMANA to BRL
R$1.83560538
|1 AMANA to CAD
C$0.44519076
|1 AMANA to BDT
৳39.3251838
|1 AMANA to NGN
₦517.81814826
|1 AMANA to UAH
₴13.4202432
|1 AMANA to VES
Bs27.743772
|1 AMANA to PKR
Rs90.94795584
|1 AMANA to KZT
₸166.03034532
|1 AMANA to THB
฿10.7910369
|1 AMANA to TWD
NT$10.34584614
|1 AMANA to AED
د.إ1.18394934
|1 AMANA to CHF
Fr0.26453364
|1 AMANA to HKD
HK$2.5001655
|1 AMANA to MAD
.د.م2.98729452
|1 AMANA to MXN
$6.33267726