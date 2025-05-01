Aave v3 ENS Price (AENS)
The live price of Aave v3 ENS (AENS) today is 18.78 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AENS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave v3 ENS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aave v3 ENS price change within the day is +4.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave v3 ENS to USD was $ +0.73588.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 ENS to USD was $ +2.5514432880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 ENS to USD was $ -2.4000445620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 ENS to USD was $ -15.81666708.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.73588
|+4.08%
|30 Days
|$ +2.5514432880
|+13.59%
|60 Days
|$ -2.4000445620
|-12.77%
|90 Days
|$ -15.81666708
|-45.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 ENS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.02%
+4.08%
+13.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 AENS to VND
₫494,195.7
|1 AENS to AUD
A$29.2968
|1 AENS to GBP
￡13.8972
|1 AENS to EUR
€16.5264
|1 AENS to USD
$18.78
|1 AENS to MYR
RM80.9418
|1 AENS to TRY
₺722.091
|1 AENS to JPY
¥2,709.3906
|1 AENS to RUB
₽1,535.6406
|1 AENS to INR
₹1,588.9758
|1 AENS to IDR
Rp312,999.8748
|1 AENS to KRW
₩26,790.2334
|1 AENS to PHP
₱1,048.863
|1 AENS to EGP
￡E.954.3996
|1 AENS to BRL
R$106.8582
|1 AENS to CAD
C$25.9164
|1 AENS to BDT
৳2,289.282
|1 AENS to NGN
₦30,144.3414
|1 AENS to UAH
₴781.248
|1 AENS to VES
Bs1,615.08
|1 AENS to PKR
Rs5,294.4576
|1 AENS to KZT
₸9,665.3148
|1 AENS to THB
฿628.3788
|1 AENS to TWD
NT$602.2746
|1 AENS to AED
د.إ68.9226
|1 AENS to CHF
Fr15.3996
|1 AENS to HKD
HK$145.545
|1 AENS to MAD
.د.م173.9028
|1 AENS to MXN
$368.6514