Aave v3 STG Price (ASTG)
The live price of Aave v3 STG (ASTG) today is 0.213324 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASTG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave v3 STG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aave v3 STG price change within the day is +0.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave v3 STG to USD was $ +0.00163508.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 STG to USD was $ +0.0128081862.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 STG to USD was $ -0.0312049280.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 STG to USD was $ -0.12217297.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00163508
|+0.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0128081862
|+6.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0312049280
|-14.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.12217297
|-36.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 STG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.77%
+5.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 ASTG to VND
₫5,613.62106
|1 ASTG to AUD
A$0.33278544
|1 ASTG to GBP
￡0.15785976
|1 ASTG to EUR
€0.18772512
|1 ASTG to USD
$0.213324
|1 ASTG to MYR
RM0.91942644
|1 ASTG to TRY
₺8.2023078
|1 ASTG to JPY
¥30.77625348
|1 ASTG to RUB
₽17.44350348
|1 ASTG to INR
₹18.04934364
|1 ASTG to IDR
Rp3,555.39857784
|1 ASTG to KRW
₩304.31308572
|1 ASTG to PHP
₱11.9141454
|1 ASTG to EGP
￡E.10.84112568
|1 ASTG to BRL
R$1.21381356
|1 ASTG to CAD
C$0.29438712
|1 ASTG to BDT
৳26.0041956
|1 ASTG to NGN
₦342.41275212
|1 ASTG to UAH
₴8.8742784
|1 ASTG to VES
Bs18.345864
|1 ASTG to PKR
Rs60.14030208
|1 ASTG to KZT
₸109.78932984
|1 ASTG to THB
฿7.13782104
|1 ASTG to TWD
NT$6.84130068
|1 ASTG to AED
د.إ0.78289908
|1 ASTG to CHF
Fr0.17492568
|1 ASTG to HKD
HK$1.653261
|1 ASTG to MAD
.د.م1.97538024
|1 ASTG to MXN
$4.18755012