Abacus liveTHE Price (LIVETHE)
The live price of Abacus liveTHE (LIVETHE) today is 0.176271 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIVETHE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Abacus liveTHE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 88.09K USD
- Abacus liveTHE price change within the day is -1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Abacus liveTHE to USD was $ -0.001869387494065.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Abacus liveTHE to USD was $ +0.0084682527.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Abacus liveTHE to USD was $ -0.0227483189.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Abacus liveTHE to USD was $ -0.1740376763104432.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001869387494065
|-1.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0084682527
|+4.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0227483189
|-12.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1740376763104432
|-49.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Abacus liveTHE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.61%
-1.04%
+0.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A liquid wrapper for veTHE that gives access to THENA's yields without locking.
