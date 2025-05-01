What is Ace Data Cloud ($ACE)

The Ace Data Cloud platform is a global SaaS service provider that offers stable and comprehensive digital services for both enterprises and individuals. For enterprises and developers, the Ace Data Cloud platform provides a range of API services, such as popular AI Q&A (OpenAI, DeepSeek, etc.), AI Images (like Midjourney, Flux), AI Music (like Suno), AI Video (like Luma, Pika), HTTP proxies (such as mobile cellular proxies, residential proxies, global proxies), datasets, and more. You can view all services and integration documentation at https://platform.acedata.cloud/. For individuals, the Ace Data Cloud platform offers a one-stop, user-friendly interface for the above functions, such as AI Q&A (OpenAI, DeepSeek, etc.), AI Images (like Midjourney, Flux), AI Music (like Suno), AI Video (like Luma, Pika), compatible with both desktop and mobile. It also provides out-of-the-box login authorization (such as WeChat, Google, GitHub login) and payment functions; you can view and experience all features at https://hub.acedata.cloud/. Additionally, the Ace Data Cloud platform has open-sourced all the source code of the above UI - Nexior - https://github.com/AceDataCloud/Nexior. Based on Nexior, anyone can build their own one-stop AI platform in minutes and sell it for profit.

Ace Data Cloud ($ACE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website