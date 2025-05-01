Add Finance Price (ADD)
The live price of Add Finance (ADD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ADD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Add Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Add Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ADD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ADD price information.
During today, the price change of Add Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Add Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Add Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Add Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Add Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-12.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Add Finance is an emerging tech platform which scales the defi with AI (Artificial Intelligence ) to make more scalable and reliable trading bots and DApps. An AI crypto trading bot, in the simplest terms, is a computer program that uses artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze market data and execute trades automatically on behalf of the user.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ADD to VND
₫--
|1 ADD to AUD
A$--
|1 ADD to GBP
￡--
|1 ADD to EUR
€--
|1 ADD to USD
$--
|1 ADD to MYR
RM--
|1 ADD to TRY
₺--
|1 ADD to JPY
¥--
|1 ADD to RUB
₽--
|1 ADD to INR
₹--
|1 ADD to IDR
Rp--
|1 ADD to KRW
₩--
|1 ADD to PHP
₱--
|1 ADD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ADD to BRL
R$--
|1 ADD to CAD
C$--
|1 ADD to BDT
৳--
|1 ADD to NGN
₦--
|1 ADD to UAH
₴--
|1 ADD to VES
Bs--
|1 ADD to PKR
Rs--
|1 ADD to KZT
₸--
|1 ADD to THB
฿--
|1 ADD to TWD
NT$--
|1 ADD to AED
د.إ--
|1 ADD to CHF
Fr--
|1 ADD to HKD
HK$--
|1 ADD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ADD to MXN
$--