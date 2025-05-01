AetherX Price (AETX)
The live price of AetherX (AETX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AETX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AetherX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AetherX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of AetherX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AetherX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AetherX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AetherX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-99.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AetherX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-99.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AetherX (AETX) is a blockchain-based ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized digital assets. Built on the BASE chain, AetherX enables secure, fast, and low-cost transactions while providing real-world utility through sector-specific tokens. The project focuses on multi-industry integration, offering applications in payments, asset management, e-commerce, and decentralized finance (DeFi). AetherX operates with a sustainable tokenomics model, reinvesting a portion of transaction fees into liquidity, business growth, and ecosystem development. With a commitment to compliance and scalability, AetherX aims to provide users with an efficient and adaptable Web3 experience, fostering seamless interactions between crypto and traditional economies.
