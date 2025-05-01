Affi Network is a decentralized, white-label, multi-chain loyalty solution designed for blockchain-integrated companies, enabling real-time token-based incentive distributions for various on-chain event triggers, such as deposits, mints, token sales, in-app purchases, and staking. This innovative platform allows projects across all industries to launch custom loyalty and referral functionalities within minutes, with no coding required, and at a fraction of the cost. Affi Network generates revenue through a dynamic SaaS and transaction fee model, with plans to distribute 50% of its revenue back to token holders soon. The goal of Affi Network is to unite marketers and developers around the world through the $AFFI token by addressing relevant pain points with breakthrough technologies. This includes strengthening relationships with developers, digital agencies, and related communities to optimize product features, enhance user value, and increase revenue for Affi Network. The $AFFI token offers revenue-sharing and governance utilities, empowering marketers and developers globally to take ownership of a product they actively use. Join the hive!

