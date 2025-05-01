Africa Kids Token Price (AKIDS)
The live price of Africa Kids Token (AKIDS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 56.21K USD. AKIDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Africa Kids Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Africa Kids Token price change within the day is +1.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.51M USD
During today, the price change of Africa Kids Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Africa Kids Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Africa Kids Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Africa Kids Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-47.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Africa Kids Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
+1.42%
-6.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Africa Kids Token is a blockchain-based initiative aimed at empowering African youth, particularly those involved in music, dance, and cultural expression. The token supports the community by creating financial opportunities, fostering talent, and promoting cultural visibility on a global scale. It uses cryptocurrency to provide a platform for young Africans, helping them reach a wider audience and gain recognition while encouraging positive social impact.
