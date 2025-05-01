AI INU Price (AIINU)
The live price of AI INU (AIINU) today is 0.00147156 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 640.01K USD. AIINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI INU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AI INU price change within the day is +4.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 434.94M USD
During today, the price change of AI INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI INU to USD was $ -0.0007734950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI INU to USD was $ -0.0010113547.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI INU to USD was $ -0.007090070349500504.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007734950
|-52.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010113547
|-68.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007090070349500504
|-82.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of AI INU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.29%
+4.04%
+12.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI Inu is the AI dog coin for the people. Based on decentralizing AI for everyone.
|1 AIINU to VND
₫38.7241014
|1 AIINU to AUD
A$0.0022956336
|1 AIINU to GBP
￡0.00110367
|1 AIINU to EUR
€0.0012949728
|1 AIINU to USD
$0.00147156
|1 AIINU to MYR
RM0.0063424236
|1 AIINU to TRY
₺0.0566697756
|1 AIINU to JPY
¥0.2106685296
|1 AIINU to RUB
₽0.120815076
|1 AIINU to INR
₹0.124493976
|1 AIINU to IDR
Rp24.5259901896
|1 AIINU to KRW
₩2.09623722
|1 AIINU to PHP
₱0.0821277636
|1 AIINU to EGP
￡E.0.0749171196
|1 AIINU to BRL
R$0.0083437452
|1 AIINU to CAD
C$0.0020160372
|1 AIINU to BDT
৳0.1788386868
|1 AIINU to NGN
₦2.3658417276
|1 AIINU to UAH
₴0.0610844556
|1 AIINU to VES
Bs0.12655416
|1 AIINU to PKR
Rs0.4136996628
|1 AIINU to KZT
₸0.7515551232
|1 AIINU to THB
฿0.04929726
|1 AIINU to TWD
NT$0.0471782136
|1 AIINU to AED
د.إ0.0054006252
|1 AIINU to CHF
Fr0.0012066792
|1 AIINU to HKD
HK$0.01140459
|1 AIINU to MAD
.د.م0.0136266456
|1 AIINU to MXN
$0.0288572916