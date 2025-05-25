AID is an AI-driven infrastructure that integrates artificial intelligence at every level. Focused on advancing AI and applying it within blockchain ecosystems, AID enhances automation, improves decision-making, and transforms data analytics to enable smarter and more efficient financial interactions. Its ecosystem is powered by four intelligent models: AID.Data for advanced analytics, AIDefi (AIDav2) for intelligent decentralized finance solutions, AIDSocialFi for AI-powered social finance, and AID.Ex for AI-enhanced trading. AID is driving the future of decentralized AI finance, making Web3 more accessible, efficient, and intelligent. The platform includes several interoperable modules. AID.Data aggregates on-chain information including DEX trading volume, yield rankings, protocol-specific metrics, total value locked (TVL), and liquidity movements (swap in/out). This data is analyzed and used to support yield optimization strategies, risk assessment, and market predictions.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.