Aidi Finance Price (AIDI)
The live price of Aidi Finance (AIDI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 36.12K USD. AIDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aidi Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aidi Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 795.01M USD
During today, the price change of Aidi Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aidi Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aidi Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aidi Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aidi Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+12.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aidi Finance is a complete ecosystem of cryptoassets and utilities. We are bringing together complete Decentralised Finance solutions and integrating them with Blockchain gaming and NFTs. Aidi Finance ecosystem will have AIDI SWAP - A swap exchange , AIDI PlayFi - Gaming integrations with NFT, AIDI Craft - An NFT platform and AIDI Connect - An app in which the holders can track the growth of the $AIDI Tokens.
