AIRian Price (AIR)
The live price of AIRian (AIR) today is 0.00333149 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 435.91K USD. AIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AIRian Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AIRian price change within the day is +0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 131.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIR price information.
During today, the price change of AIRian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIRian to USD was $ -0.0004953729.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIRian to USD was $ -0.0027943711.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIRian to USD was $ -0.027810232399508052.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004953729
|-14.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027943711
|-83.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.027810232399508052
|-89.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of AIRian: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.72%
+29.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Building the world's largest community by onboarding over 20 running and marathon event IPs onto Web3 through DePin/Sport-AI/Social-Fi
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIR to VND
₫87.66815935
|1 AIR to AUD
A$0.0051971244
|1 AIR to GBP
￡0.0024986175
|1 AIR to EUR
€0.0029317112
|1 AIR to USD
$0.00333149
|1 AIR to MYR
RM0.0143587219
|1 AIR to TRY
₺0.1282956799
|1 AIR to JPY
¥0.4771359978
|1 AIR to RUB
₽0.2736485886
|1 AIR to INR
₹0.281844054
|1 AIR to IDR
Rp54.6145814256
|1 AIR to KRW
₩4.745707505
|1 AIR to PHP
₱0.1859304569
|1 AIR to EGP
￡E.0.1696061559
|1 AIR to BRL
R$0.0188895483
|1 AIR to CAD
C$0.0045641413
|1 AIR to BDT
৳0.4048759797
|1 AIR to NGN
₦5.3560697879
|1 AIR to UAH
₴0.1382901499
|1 AIR to VES
Bs0.28650814
|1 AIR to PKR
Rs0.9365817837
|1 AIR to KZT
₸1.7014585728
|1 AIR to THB
฿0.111604915
|1 AIR to TWD
NT$0.1068408843
|1 AIR to AED
د.إ0.0122265683
|1 AIR to CHF
Fr0.0027318218
|1 AIR to HKD
HK$0.0258190475
|1 AIR to MAD
.د.م0.0308495974
|1 AIR to MXN
$0.0653305189