AITA Price (AITA)
The live price of AITA (AITA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AITA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.98K USD
- AITA price change within the day is -8.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of AITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AITA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AITA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.92%
-8.80%
-17.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bringing institutional-grade investment strategies to the masses with LSTs powered by AI-Quant Tech.
|1 AITA to VND
₫--
|1 AITA to AUD
A$--
|1 AITA to GBP
￡--
|1 AITA to EUR
€--
|1 AITA to USD
$--
|1 AITA to MYR
RM--
|1 AITA to TRY
₺--
|1 AITA to JPY
¥--
|1 AITA to RUB
₽--
|1 AITA to INR
₹--
|1 AITA to IDR
Rp--
|1 AITA to KRW
₩--
|1 AITA to PHP
₱--
|1 AITA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AITA to BRL
R$--
|1 AITA to CAD
C$--
|1 AITA to BDT
৳--
|1 AITA to NGN
₦--
|1 AITA to UAH
₴--
|1 AITA to VES
Bs--
|1 AITA to PKR
Rs--
|1 AITA to KZT
₸--
|1 AITA to THB
฿--
|1 AITA to TWD
NT$--
|1 AITA to AED
د.إ--
|1 AITA to CHF
Fr--
|1 AITA to HKD
HK$--
|1 AITA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AITA to MXN
$--