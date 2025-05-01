Akash Network Price (AKT)
The live price of Akash Network (AKT) today is 1.51 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 372.60M USD. AKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akash Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Akash Network price change within the day is +17.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 247.44M USD
During today, the price change of Akash Network to USD was $ +0.228525.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akash Network to USD was $ +0.4410571080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akash Network to USD was $ -0.0956337360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akash Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.228525
|+17.82%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4410571080
|+29.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0956337360
|-6.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Akash Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.72%
+17.82%
+24.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Akash Network? Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network? Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability. Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices. Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network. Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards. Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations. Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks. How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting? One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature: Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers. Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models. Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems. Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement. Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints. Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location. By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token? AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates. What are the prospects for Akash? Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future. Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape! Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
