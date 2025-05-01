Aladdin DAO Price (ALD)
The live price of Aladdin DAO (ALD) today is 0.02280956 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.42M USD. ALD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aladdin DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aladdin DAO price change within the day is -0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 149.83M USD
During today, the price change of Aladdin DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aladdin DAO to USD was $ +0.0001567108.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aladdin DAO to USD was $ -0.0014775189.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aladdin DAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001567108
|+0.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014775189
|-6.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aladdin DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.77%
-0.26%
+6.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AladdinDAO is a decentralized network to shift crypto investments from venture capitalists to wisdom of crowds through collective value discovery. At AladdinDAO, a group of world class experts in DeFi known as the AladdinDAO Boule identifies the most promising DeFi projects and enables AladdinDAO community members to enjoy the returns of their liquidity mining programs. As a result, the protocol will help to reduce information asymmetry and optimize asset allocations for the DeFi space overall. Using a unique voting scheme, AladdinDAO hopes to identify, analyze, and provide quality DeFi projects to our community members. Boule Members earn AladdinDAO tokens (ALD) as results of their participation in the DAO.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
