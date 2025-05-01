ALF Price (ALF)
The live price of ALF (ALF) today is 0.00000135 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 135.34K USD. ALF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ALF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ALF price change within the day is -3.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of ALF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ALF to USD was $ +0.0000005136.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ALF to USD was $ -0.0000002319.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ALF to USD was $ -0.000003353776346601219.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000005136
|+38.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000002319
|-17.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000003353776346601219
|-71.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of ALF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-3.28%
+30.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alf the crocodile inspired on Matt Furie character is the ultimate party animal and the best bro in The Boys Club. Wherever Alf goes, laughter and chaos follow. When he shows up, the fun doesn’t just start—it explodes! Brave, loyal, and hilariously irreverent, this wacky croc always has a new babe, a flashy sports car, and wild business ideas that sometimes flirt with the law. In short, Alf is the heart and soul of any party and the wild ride buddy everyone dreams of.
|1 ALF to VND
₫0.03552525
|1 ALF to AUD
A$0.000002106
|1 ALF to GBP
￡0.0000010125
|1 ALF to EUR
€0.000001188
|1 ALF to USD
$0.00000135
|1 ALF to MYR
RM0.0000058185
|1 ALF to TRY
₺0.0000519885
|1 ALF to JPY
¥0.000193347
|1 ALF to RUB
₽0.000110889
|1 ALF to INR
₹0.00011421
|1 ALF to IDR
Rp0.022131144
|1 ALF to KRW
₩0.001923075
|1 ALF to PHP
₱0.0000753435
|1 ALF to EGP
￡E.0.0000687285
|1 ALF to BRL
R$0.0000076545
|1 ALF to CAD
C$0.0000018495
|1 ALF to BDT
৳0.0001640655
|1 ALF to NGN
₦0.0021704085
|1 ALF to UAH
₴0.0000560385
|1 ALF to VES
Bs0.0001161
|1 ALF to PKR
Rs0.0003795255
|1 ALF to KZT
₸0.000689472
|1 ALF to THB
฿0.000045225
|1 ALF to TWD
NT$0.0000432945
|1 ALF to AED
د.إ0.0000049545
|1 ALF to CHF
Fr0.000001107
|1 ALF to HKD
HK$0.0000104625
|1 ALF to MAD
.د.م0.000012501
|1 ALF to MXN
$0.0000264735