AlienXChain Price (AIX)
The live price of AlienXChain (AIX) today is 0.00256121 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 319.16K USD. AIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AlienXChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AlienXChain price change within the day is -0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 125.00M USD
During today, the price change of AlienXChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AlienXChain to USD was $ +0.0023688905.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AlienXChain to USD was $ -0.0013230206.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AlienXChain to USD was $ -0.007129352171480708.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.74%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0023688905
|+92.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013230206
|-51.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007129352171480708
|-73.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of AlienXChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-0.74%
+0.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
