AllSafe Price (ASAFE)
The live price of AllSafe (ASAFE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.54K USD. ASAFE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AllSafe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AllSafe price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.02M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASAFE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASAFE price information.
During today, the price change of AllSafe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AllSafe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AllSafe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AllSafe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+26.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AllSafe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.12%
+11.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Allsafe2 is a medium of exchange designed around securely exchanging information which is a process made possible by certain principles of cryptography. Within Allsafe systems the safety, integrity and balance of all ledgers is maintained by a community, handling cryptocurrency transactions for a small foo. Allsafe seek to add more security. This is our main goal. We will try to add allsafe to casinos and online stores. We welcome you all to participate in this project. This coin will be for trading as well as in the use of game
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASAFE to VND
₫--
|1 ASAFE to AUD
A$--
|1 ASAFE to GBP
￡--
|1 ASAFE to EUR
€--
|1 ASAFE to USD
$--
|1 ASAFE to MYR
RM--
|1 ASAFE to TRY
₺--
|1 ASAFE to JPY
¥--
|1 ASAFE to RUB
₽--
|1 ASAFE to INR
₹--
|1 ASAFE to IDR
Rp--
|1 ASAFE to KRW
₩--
|1 ASAFE to PHP
₱--
|1 ASAFE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ASAFE to BRL
R$--
|1 ASAFE to CAD
C$--
|1 ASAFE to BDT
৳--
|1 ASAFE to NGN
₦--
|1 ASAFE to UAH
₴--
|1 ASAFE to VES
Bs--
|1 ASAFE to PKR
Rs--
|1 ASAFE to KZT
₸--
|1 ASAFE to THB
฿--
|1 ASAFE to TWD
NT$--
|1 ASAFE to AED
د.إ--
|1 ASAFE to CHF
Fr--
|1 ASAFE to HKD
HK$--
|1 ASAFE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ASAFE to MXN
$--