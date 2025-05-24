AMALAS Price (AMAL)
The live price of AMALAS (AMAL) today is 0.083619 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.27K USD. AMAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AMALAS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AMALAS price change within the day is +4.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.44M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AMAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AMAL price information.
During today, the price change of AMALAS to USD was $ +0.00333156.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AMALAS to USD was $ -0.0422735520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AMALAS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AMALAS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00333156
|+4.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0422735520
|-50.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AMALAS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+4.15%
+5.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AMALAS, coming from the arabic word for hope "أمل", is a web3 project that doesn't only focus on developing and improving technology but also solve real-world problems in different sectors including finance and economy, education, and environmental sustainability. Our utilities including AMAL Blockchain, AMAL Payment Gateway, AMALEX (a marketplace for all web3 products), staking program, dApps and AI, and NFT collections to fund our ecosystem and initiatives will launch between Q3 2025 and Q1 2026. The project has a long-term vision with a roadmap explaining our goals for each quarter until 2030.
|1 AMAL to VND
₫2,144.074779
|1 AMAL to AUD
A$0.12793707
|1 AMAL to GBP
￡0.06104187
|1 AMAL to EUR
€0.07274853
|1 AMAL to USD
$0.083619
|1 AMAL to MYR
RM0.35370837
|1 AMAL to TRY
₺3.25110672
|1 AMAL to JPY
¥11.91988845
|1 AMAL to RUB
₽6.64520193
|1 AMAL to INR
₹7.11346833
|1 AMAL to IDR
Rp1,348.69335957
|1 AMAL to KRW
₩114.23358828
|1 AMAL to PHP
₱4.62747546
|1 AMAL to EGP
￡E.4.17091572
|1 AMAL to BRL
R$0.47161116
|1 AMAL to CAD
C$0.11455803
|1 AMAL to BDT
৳10.18813896
|1 AMAL to NGN
₦132.93915858
|1 AMAL to UAH
₴3.47186088
|1 AMAL to VES
Bs7.860186
|1 AMAL to PKR
Rs23.57386848
|1 AMAL to KZT
₸42.7711185
|1 AMAL to THB
฿2.71678131
|1 AMAL to TWD
NT$2.50606143
|1 AMAL to AED
د.إ0.30688173
|1 AMAL to CHF
Fr0.06856758
|1 AMAL to HKD
HK$0.65473677
|1 AMAL to MAD
.د.م0.76845861
|1 AMAL to MXN
$1.60882956