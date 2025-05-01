AMATERASU OMIKAMI Price (OMIKAMI)
The live price of AMATERASU OMIKAMI (OMIKAMI) today is 0.01832075 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.31M USD. OMIKAMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AMATERASU OMIKAMI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AMATERASU OMIKAMI price change within the day is -3.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OMIKAMI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OMIKAMI price information.
During today, the price change of AMATERASU OMIKAMI to USD was $ -0.0006996944636906.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AMATERASU OMIKAMI to USD was $ +0.0004654148.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AMATERASU OMIKAMI to USD was $ -0.0052493602.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AMATERASU OMIKAMI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0006996944636906
|-3.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004654148
|+2.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0052493602
|-28.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AMATERASU OMIKAMI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-3.67%
+20.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Omikami, inspired by the Sun Goddess and the Universe, is a decentralized venture on the Ethereum blockchain. It combines ancient divinity's aura with innovative blockchain solutions for enhanced transparency and efficiency. What makes your project unique? Omikami fuses celestial vision with cutting-edge technology. With utilities like Kami burn bot, Apollo buy bot, and OmiAI bot, and offerings like kami debit cards and thematic merchandise, Omikami stands out as an experience, not just a token. History of your project. Launching a year ago, Omikami has grown from a vision into a recognized entity in the crypto realm. Our journey includes a positive SolidProof audit and utility developments, further amplified by our presence in major PR articles. What’s next for your project? We're developing our own swap platform and exploring charitable avenues. Additionally, we're focused on enhancing our existing utilities, aiming to evolve Omikami into a holistic, adaptive ecosystem. What can your token be used for? Omikami token powers tools like the Kami burn bot, Apollo buy bot, and OmiAI bot. It's central to our upcoming swap and will integrate with real-world utilities, like our Kami debit cards, bringing Omikami's power into daily transactions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OMIKAMI to VND
₫482.11053625
|1 OMIKAMI to AUD
A$0.02858037
|1 OMIKAMI to GBP
￡0.0137405625
|1 OMIKAMI to EUR
€0.01612226
|1 OMIKAMI to USD
$0.01832075
|1 OMIKAMI to MYR
RM0.0789624325
|1 OMIKAMI to TRY
₺0.7055320825
|1 OMIKAMI to JPY
¥2.62060008
|1 OMIKAMI to RUB
₽1.502667915
|1 OMIKAMI to INR
₹1.5490194125
|1 OMIKAMI to IDR
Rp305.345711195
|1 OMIKAMI to KRW
₩26.097908375
|1 OMIKAMI to PHP
₱1.0217482275
|1 OMIKAMI to EGP
￡E.0.93142693
|1 OMIKAMI to BRL
R$0.1038786525
|1 OMIKAMI to CAD
C$0.0250994275
|1 OMIKAMI to BDT
৳2.2265207475
|1 OMIKAMI to NGN
₦29.36010112
|1 OMIKAMI to UAH
₴0.7604943325
|1 OMIKAMI to VES
Bs1.5755845
|1 OMIKAMI to PKR
Rs5.1505124475
|1 OMIKAMI to KZT
₸9.35677344
|1 OMIKAMI to THB
฿0.6124626725
|1 OMIKAMI to TWD
NT$0.58699683
|1 OMIKAMI to AED
د.إ0.0672371525
|1 OMIKAMI to CHF
Fr0.015023015
|1 OMIKAMI to HKD
HK$0.1419858125
|1 OMIKAMI to MAD
.د.م0.169650145
|1 OMIKAMI to MXN
$0.3592699075