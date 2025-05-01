Amazy Price (AZY)
The live price of Amazy (AZY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AZY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Amazy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.04K USD
- Amazy price change within the day is -0.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Amazy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amazy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amazy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amazy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Amazy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-0.55%
+31.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A Move-2-Earn Lifestyle App and the Future of Fitness. Buy 3D NFT Sneakers, go for a walk or jog, and earn tokens that you can exchange for real money. In 2023, AMAZY is an ecosystem of Move2Earn, Social-Fi and Game-Fi apps, NFT marketplace and Metaverse, supported by a community of Influencers from all around the world 🔥
