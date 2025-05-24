AngelBlock Price (THOL)
The live price of AngelBlock (THOL) today is 0.00165322 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 385.57K USD. THOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AngelBlock Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AngelBlock price change within the day is -8.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 233.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the THOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate THOL price information.
During today, the price change of AngelBlock to USD was $ -0.000157173474983314.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AngelBlock to USD was $ +0.0004122553.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AngelBlock to USD was $ +0.0004265347.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AngelBlock to USD was $ -0.001047589306329747.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000157173474983314
|-8.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004122553
|+24.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004265347
|+25.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001047589306329747
|-38.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of AngelBlock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-8.68%
-2.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AngelBlock is a Crypto and FinTech investment platform connecting investors with noteworthy startups with a focus on early-stage investments. AngelBlock is on its way to creating the largest decentralised venture capital fund for the Crypto, FinTech, and Blockchain space. Their mission is to build a cohesive and synergistic community of investors, supporters and entrepreneurs developing innovation within the blockchain space. AngelBlock will allow Crypto, FinTech, and blockchain start-ups to raise funds and receive support from knowledgeable, experienced professionals solely via their online platform. The Tholos token ($THOL) is the native token for the AngelBlock platform. The Tholos token will have the following utility and functionality: Access to the AngelBlock platform and AngelBlock community Loyalty Tiers – gaining additional privileges, bonuses based on the amount of tokens held in a specific wallet Fundraise Staking Discounted fees or circumvention of platform fees entirely Investor Accreditation Priority listing for startups looking to raise funds Angel Mentorship given to startups post-funding Access to a Tokenized Equity Marketplace OTC desk access & fees Additional forms of raising capital via token Priority deals and exclusive listings Deflationary APY Staking xThol based governance model Community building incentivization The Tholos Token is designed to be always in a state of demand from the platform’s users, on both sides, investors as well as startups looking to raise funds. The token itself will be capped at 400,000,000 Tholos tokens. The idea for the AngelBlock platform was envisioned by Alex Strześniewski, accompanied by co-founders Dawid Wasilewski and Marcin Majchrzak.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 THOL to VND
₫42.39021402
|1 THOL to AUD
A$0.0025294266
|1 THOL to GBP
￡0.0012068506
|1 THOL to EUR
€0.0014383014
|1 THOL to USD
$0.00165322
|1 THOL to MYR
RM0.0069931206
|1 THOL to TRY
₺0.0642771936
|1 THOL to JPY
¥0.235666511
|1 THOL to RUB
₽0.1313813934
|1 THOL to INR
₹0.1406394254
|1 THOL to IDR
Rp26.6648349766
|1 THOL to KRW
₩2.2584969064
|1 THOL to PHP
₱0.0914891948
|1 THOL to EGP
￡E.0.0824626136
|1 THOL to BRL
R$0.0093241608
|1 THOL to CAD
C$0.0022649114
|1 THOL to BDT
৳0.2014283248
|1 THOL to NGN
₦2.6283222204
|1 THOL to UAH
₴0.0686416944
|1 THOL to VES
Bs0.15540268
|1 THOL to PKR
Rs0.4660757824
|1 THOL to KZT
₸0.84562203
|1 THOL to THB
฿0.0537131178
|1 THOL to TWD
NT$0.0495470034
|1 THOL to AED
د.إ0.0060673174
|1 THOL to CHF
Fr0.0013556404
|1 THOL to HKD
HK$0.0129447126
|1 THOL to MAD
.د.م0.0151930918
|1 THOL to MXN
$0.0318079528