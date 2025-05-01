Anime Price (ANI)
The live price of Anime (ANI) today is 0.00131576 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 79.90K USD. ANI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anime Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Anime price change within the day is +0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 60.72M USD
During today, the price change of Anime to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anime to USD was $ -0.0002021884.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anime to USD was $ -0.0004131402.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anime to USD was $ -0.0007045523758710676.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002021884
|-15.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004131402
|-31.39%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007045523758710676
|-34.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anime: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We create professional ANIME artwork & NFTs. ANIME Token ® is a premium BSC cryptocurrency for hardcore anime-fans. Collect limited ERC1155 Waifu trading cards! Only 69.000.000 ANI in Supply.
|1 ANI to VND
₫34.6242244
|1 ANI to AUD
A$0.0020525856
|1 ANI to GBP
￡0.00098682
|1 ANI to EUR
€0.0011578688
|1 ANI to USD
$0.00131576
|1 ANI to MYR
RM0.0056709256
|1 ANI to TRY
₺0.0506699176
|1 ANI to JPY
¥0.1884431472
|1 ANI to RUB
₽0.1080765264
|1 ANI to INR
₹0.111313296
|1 ANI to IDR
Rp21.5698326144
|1 ANI to KRW
₩1.87430012
|1 ANI to PHP
₱0.0734325656
|1 ANI to EGP
￡E.0.0669853416
|1 ANI to BRL
R$0.0074603592
|1 ANI to CAD
C$0.0018025912
|1 ANI to BDT
৳0.1599043128
|1 ANI to NGN
₦2.1153605096
|1 ANI to UAH
₴0.0546171976
|1 ANI to VES
Bs0.11315536
|1 ANI to PKR
Rs0.3698996088
|1 ANI to KZT
₸0.6719849472
|1 ANI to THB
฿0.04407796
|1 ANI to TWD
NT$0.0421964232
|1 ANI to AED
د.إ0.0048288392
|1 ANI to CHF
Fr0.0010789232
|1 ANI to HKD
HK$0.01019714
|1 ANI to MAD
.د.م0.0121839376
|1 ANI to MXN
$0.0258020536