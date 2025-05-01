Antara Token Price (ANTT)
The live price of Antara Token (ANTT) today is 0.00125018 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.67K USD. ANTT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Antara Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Antara Token price change within the day is +8.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 54.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ANTT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ANTT price information.
During today, the price change of Antara Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Antara Token to USD was $ +0.0000281110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Antara Token to USD was $ -0.0002991245.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Antara Token to USD was $ -0.003849975001982689.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000281110
|+2.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002991245
|-23.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003849975001982689
|-75.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Antara Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
+8.01%
+19.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Antara Raiders & Royals is a ground-breaking transmedia project that marries the rich tapestry of Arabian legends with cutting-edge blockchain technology. It reimagines the epic tale of Antara Ibn Shaddad, an ancient Arabian hero, for today's audience.
|1 ANTT to VND
₫32.8984867
|1 ANTT to AUD
A$0.0019502808
|1 ANTT to GBP
￡0.000937635
|1 ANTT to EUR
€0.0011001584
|1 ANTT to USD
$0.00125018
|1 ANTT to MYR
RM0.0053882758
|1 ANTT to TRY
₺0.0480944246
|1 ANTT to JPY
¥0.180400974
|1 ANTT to RUB
₽0.102702287
|1 ANTT to INR
₹0.105765228
|1 ANTT to IDR
Rp20.8363249988
|1 ANTT to KRW
₩1.7859696426
|1 ANTT to PHP
₱0.0697725458
|1 ANTT to EGP
￡E.0.0636591656
|1 ANTT to BRL
R$0.0070885206
|1 ANTT to CAD
C$0.0017127466
|1 ANTT to BDT
৳0.1519343754
|1 ANTT to NGN
₦2.0099268878
|1 ANTT to UAH
₴0.0518949718
|1 ANTT to VES
Bs0.10751548
|1 ANTT to PKR
Rs0.3514631034
|1 ANTT to KZT
₸0.6384919296
|1 ANTT to THB
฿0.0419310372
|1 ANTT to TWD
NT$0.040130778
|1 ANTT to AED
د.إ0.0045881606
|1 ANTT to CHF
Fr0.0010251476
|1 ANTT to HKD
HK$0.009688895
|1 ANTT to MAD
.د.م0.0115766668
|1 ANTT to MXN
$0.0245535352