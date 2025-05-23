Anyswap Price (ANY)
The live price of Anyswap (ANY) today is 0.844075 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ANY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anyswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Anyswap price change within the day is +22.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Anyswap to USD was $ +0.152928.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anyswap to USD was $ +0.0447678810.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anyswap to USD was $ +0.0889806983.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anyswap to USD was $ -4.0883700128004.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.152928
|+22.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0447678810
|+5.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0889806983
|+10.54%
|90 Days
|$ -4.0883700128004
|-82.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anyswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
+22.13%
-0.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.
|1 ANY to VND
₫21,642.927075
|1 ANY to AUD
A$1.2998755
|1 ANY to GBP
￡0.6246155
|1 ANY to EUR
€0.742786
|1 ANY to USD
$0.844075
|1 ANY to MYR
RM3.57043725
|1 ANY to TRY
₺32.94424725
|1 ANY to JPY
¥120.49170625
|1 ANY to RUB
₽67.222133
|1 ANY to INR
₹71.97427525
|1 ANY to IDR
Rp13,837.292868
|1 ANY to KRW
₩1,156.2645795
|1 ANY to PHP
₱46.7448735
|1 ANY to EGP
￡E.42.1193425
|1 ANY to BRL
R$4.828109
|1 ANY to CAD
C$1.15638275
|1 ANY to BDT
৳102.842098
|1 ANY to NGN
₦1,339.8002475
|1 ANY to UAH
₴35.045994
|1 ANY to VES
Bs79.34305
|1 ANY to PKR
Rs237.961624
|1 ANY to KZT
₸431.7443625
|1 ANY to THB
฿27.4662005
|1 ANY to TWD
NT$25.356013
|1 ANY to AED
د.إ3.09775525
|1 ANY to CHF
Fr0.6921415
|1 ANY to HKD
HK$6.60910725
|1 ANY to MAD
.د.م7.75704925
|1 ANY to MXN
$16.341292