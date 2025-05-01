Arata AGI Price (ARATA)
The live price of Arata AGI (ARATA) today is 0.00237429 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.62K USD. ARATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arata AGI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Arata AGI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 7.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARATA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARATA price information.
During today, the price change of Arata AGI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arata AGI to USD was $ -0.0003304351.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arata AGI to USD was $ -0.0011302460.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arata AGI to USD was $ -0.006011026699851554.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003304351
|-13.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011302460
|-47.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006011026699851554
|-71.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Arata AGI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+8.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ARATA AGI represents a revolutionary approach to decentralized artificial general intelligence, implementing a multi-agent system architecture on blockchain technology. This system enables autonomous, self-improving AI agents to collaborate and evolve within a secure, transparent ecosystem. ARATA Token Utility: - Agent deployment and execution - Governance voting rights - Staking rewards - Network resource allocation - Protocol fee payments
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ARATA to VND
₫62.47944135
|1 ARATA to AUD
A$0.0037038924
|1 ARATA to GBP
￡0.0017807175
|1 ARATA to EUR
€0.0020893752
|1 ARATA to USD
$0.00237429
|1 ARATA to MYR
RM0.0102331899
|1 ARATA to TRY
₺0.0913389363
|1 ARATA to JPY
¥0.3427999902
|1 ARATA to RUB
₽0.1949766948
|1 ARATA to INR
₹0.200864934
|1 ARATA to IDR
Rp39.5714841714
|1 ARATA to KRW
₩3.3918394653
|1 ARATA to PHP
₱0.1325091249
|1 ARATA to EGP
￡E.0.120851361
|1 ARATA to BRL
R$0.0134622243
|1 ARATA to CAD
C$0.0032527773
|1 ARATA to BDT
৳0.2885474637
|1 ARATA to NGN
₦3.8171697759
|1 ARATA to UAH
₴0.0985567779
|1 ARATA to VES
Bs0.20418894
|1 ARATA to PKR
Rs0.6674841477
|1 ARATA to KZT
₸1.2125973888
|1 ARATA to THB
฿0.0796099437
|1 ARATA to TWD
NT$0.0762384519
|1 ARATA to AED
د.إ0.0087136443
|1 ARATA to CHF
Fr0.0019469178
|1 ARATA to HKD
HK$0.0184007475
|1 ARATA to MAD
.د.م0.0219859254
|1 ARATA to MXN
$0.0466310556